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Stacey Abrams Could Be the Next Vice President
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52 views • June 25, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains why Joe Biden could choose this race-obsessed black woman as his running mate.
First posted to YouTube on March 18, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Cover image credit: © Cheriss May/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
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First posted to YouTube on March 18, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Cover image credit: © Cheriss May/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
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