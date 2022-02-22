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And NOW it’s OK – they’ve worked out how to scam YOU even more!
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130 views • February 22, 2022
_ _ PAUSE and read the Box at 19 Seconds. _ _
Add a few unneeded chemicals to justify a prescription and away they go. ( $$$$ )
If this doesn’t expose the murders committed – then nothing will.
Add a few unneeded chemicals to justify a prescription and away they go. ( $$$$ )
If this doesn’t expose the murders committed – then nothing will.
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