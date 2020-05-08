At The Crossroads! 666 Into A Full Gallup Towards The AI Beast System! Come Out Of Her My People!

Gallup New Mexico, what a perfect location to work out the details of how they can subdue a city of 22,000. Supposedly over 0.9% at best death rate. They will try to force test you, separate you from your home and family and do it against your will whether you are sick or not... do you get it? “forced quarantine” aka FEMA Camps

This is all unfolding very quickly. The world will promise you peace and safety so long as you adhere to their way of thinking. Well, their thinking is pure evil continually! I pray you see. If you agree to their system you are eventually and quite literally, selling your soul. Do you know Jesus Christ? May his grace and peace be with you all!