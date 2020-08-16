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EISENHOWER'S RHINE MEADOWS DEATH CAMPS - JUSTICE FOR GERMANS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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106 views • August 16, 2020
You want to know what else your HIS-story books don’t teach you? How about the murder of 1.7 million Germans AFTER torture and forced “confessions” at the “Nuremberg Trials”, AFTER the war had already ended in Eisenhower’s DEATH CAMPS? Eisenhower changed the designation of the German soldiers from POW (prisoners of war) to DEF (disarmed enemy forces) which allowed him to escape violating the Geneva Convention treaties and protocols for how to treat prisoners of war and captured enemy forces. A treaty that the U.S., Germany, France, Britain and other’s signed in 1929. Once that was done, Eisenhower proceeded to starve, torture and murder over 1.7 million German soldiers in his Rhine Meadow DEATH camps.
“Victor’s write the history.” - Winston Churchill
“The victor will never be asked if he told the truth.” - Adolf Hitler
“We have defeated the wrong enemy.” - U.S. General George S. Patton
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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General George S. Patton was assassinated to silence his criticism of allied war leaders:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/3869117/General-George-S.-Patton-was-assassinated-to-silence-his-criticism-of-allied-war-leaders-claims-new-book.html
http://www.osssociety.org/pdfs/Patton.pdf
Hitler and WW2 Video Compilation (Internet Archive) [210 Truther Documentary Videos About WWII]
https://archive.org/details/HitlerAndWW2VideoCompilation
THE RULING ELITE: A STUDY IN IMPERIALISM, GENOCIDE AND EMANCIPATION - DEANNA SPINGOLA (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5712644/c4fe22
THE RULING ELITE - THE ZIONIST SEIZURE OF WORLD POWER - DEANNA SPINGOLA (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2717912/3fe451
THE RULING ELITE - DEATH, DESTRUCTION, AND DOMINATION - DEANNA SPINGOLA (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5207226/21f6b7
Justice For Germans
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
“Victor’s write the history.” - Winston Churchill
“The victor will never be asked if he told the truth.” - Adolf Hitler
“We have defeated the wrong enemy.” - U.S. General George S. Patton
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
General George S. Patton was assassinated to silence his criticism of allied war leaders:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/3869117/General-George-S.-Patton-was-assassinated-to-silence-his-criticism-of-allied-war-leaders-claims-new-book.html
http://www.osssociety.org/pdfs/Patton.pdf
Hitler and WW2 Video Compilation (Internet Archive) [210 Truther Documentary Videos About WWII]
https://archive.org/details/HitlerAndWW2VideoCompilation
THE RULING ELITE: A STUDY IN IMPERIALISM, GENOCIDE AND EMANCIPATION - DEANNA SPINGOLA (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5712644/c4fe22
THE RULING ELITE - THE ZIONIST SEIZURE OF WORLD POWER - DEANNA SPINGOLA (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2717912/3fe451
THE RULING ELITE - DEATH, DESTRUCTION, AND DOMINATION - DEANNA SPINGOLA (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5207226/21f6b7
Justice For Germans
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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