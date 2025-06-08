This is a strawberry 🍓, covid immunity in 19 mins.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This should be compulsory viewing in every classroom, hospital and GPs office.
It could cure covid overnight and you don't need a jab 💉, just watch this 19 minute video. It's funny, informative and free.
From Dr Steve Falconer, Covid Immunity in 19 minutes.
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Covid19Immunityin19Minutes:c?r=5Pke7zb7m17gUJn9Xa5NVgbg1THSFgS9
Join Aussie Flyers https://aussieflyers.bio.link/