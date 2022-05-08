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Why So Many Analysts, Who Are So Smart, Are Getting It So Wrong - Gonzalo Lira, 050722
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233 views • May 08, 2022
Thanks to Gonzalo Lira, from his new YT site below:
Gonzalo Lira II
My only other social media: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
Because I've lost access to all my accounts and channels to the SBU (Ukraine's secret police), I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL
https://youtu.be/VBInKWcbLP4
Gonzalo Lira II
My only other social media: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
Because I've lost access to all my accounts and channels to the SBU (Ukraine's secret police), I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL
https://youtu.be/VBInKWcbLP4
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