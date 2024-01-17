Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHOA: No wonder they wanted Trump out. Just listen to his speech in Davos in 2018.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
Shop now
279 views
Published 17 hours ago

WHOA: No wonder they wanted Trump out. Just listen to his speech as he entered the Lion’s Den in 2018 in Davos.

Keywords
president trumpdavos2018 annual meetingwef speech

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket