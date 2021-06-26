© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONSPIRACY CHIC:THE HISTORY OF DR FAUCHIS' GUILT. FROM AIDS TO WUHAN.
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • June 26, 2021
DR FAUCHI MIGHT SEEM LIKE THE BAD GUY BUT HE'S BEEN THE "BAG MAN" FOR EIGHT BILLION DOLLRS OF QUESTIONABLE MEDCAL PROJECTS.
HE MIGHT NOW BE SACRIFICED AS THE FALL GUY FOR BIG EVIL.
SINCE 1979 "EXPERIMENTAL" WONDER CURE VACCINES HAVE BEEN THE VECTOR FOR INTRODUCING DEPOPULATION DISEASES.AIDS, LUKEMIA,SARCOMA,LYMPHOMA
HAD YOUR "UNTESTED" COVID SHOT YET? VACCINATING YOUR CHILD??
HE MIGHT NOW BE SACRIFICED AS THE FALL GUY FOR BIG EVIL.
SINCE 1979 "EXPERIMENTAL" WONDER CURE VACCINES HAVE BEEN THE VECTOR FOR INTRODUCING DEPOPULATION DISEASES.AIDS, LUKEMIA,SARCOMA,LYMPHOMA
HAD YOUR "UNTESTED" COVID SHOT YET? VACCINATING YOUR CHILD??
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.