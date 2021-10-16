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Biden, Masks & Dolls! What a Wonderful World!!
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20 views • October 16, 2021
Welcome to the wonderful world of Joe Biden and the Deep State globalists. Are we living in some dark, twisted comedy or is this all for real? This horrible dream stars Joe Biden and his goof ball son Hunter. Covid, masks and the vaccination also are part of this Nightmare on Elm Street type nightmare.
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If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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