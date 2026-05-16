Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 16 May 2026

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This rally includes bits of Tom's speech on the steps of Parliament House, a stop in Parliament Gardens and both speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. The topics covered government and corporate corruption on various levels, namely gender medicine, indoctrination of children, poisoning of the environment, and promoting the voice of scientists and doctors who are calling out the lies.