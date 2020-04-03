Dr. Fauci and COVID-19 Priorities: Therapeutics Now or Vaccines Later?

There is a raging debate in our government. How should America respond to the Coronavirus crisis? With therapeutic drugs? Or with a vaccine? Dr. Anthony Fauci is predictably shining a spotlight on risky and uncertain coronavirus vaccines that may not be available for two years, rather than prioritizing the short-term therapies that patients need right now. In light of the immunity from liability guaranteed by the PREP Act during declared emergencies, fast-tracked vaccines are a sweetheart deal for both biopharma and government. Will Big Pharma and biotech companies be allowed to cash in on this catastrophe with speculative, patentable vaccines at the expense of the therapeutics needed to save lives now? To keep updated on this issue and others, sign up for our free emails: ChildrensHealthDefense.org