Prophecy Update - Unsubscribe Unfollow and Unfriend The World

This update by J.D. Farag is started with a prayer by a member. The Apostle John by the Holy Spirit hits on two matters of profound prophetic importance concerning the last hour.. First he addresses the deadly danger of Christians loving the world and the things of the world of which we are going to look at today. And second he explains how we can know if it's that last hour by virtue of the coming of the Antichrist and in addition to Antichrist spirit.I chose this topic Unsubscribe, Unfollow and Unfriend the World. We need to do this for several reasons, the world is not our friend., nor is the world our home. We have long overstayed our welcome in this world. Not only is the world not our friend but the world hates you. Listen to what Jesus said beginning with John 15: 18,19 If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belong to the world it would love you as it's own. Mirrored

