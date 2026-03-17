03/17/2026-Still No Off Ramp For Operation Epic FAFO

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Joe Kent resignation-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116245540047826370/media/1 its between jooz and non-jooz, h. kissinger-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/116241882136502310/media/1 michael yon latest-https://rumble.com/v778ho8-war-routes-resources-and-ideology-michael-yon.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a joozreal wants somaliland to cut off access to the red sea-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116244521846657806 larijani sends "no terror attacks in america"-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-15-at-9.35.19-PM-1200x1289.png ritual abuse survivor claims epstain alive and is murdered shortly thereafter-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/e1/93/ba/e193bae0f1b6a62897ba74b0560a9b37.mp4 https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/03/rothschilds-on-a-rampage/ joozreal owns american politicians-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NLefTeViIB4