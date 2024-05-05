Greg Kelly: I read Trump trial's transcript, here's biggest 'bombshell' Big Media is ignoring

NEWSMAX | Greg Kelly: I read Trump trial's transcript - this is the biggest 'bombshell' Big Media is ignoring.





'BOMBSHELL': Greg Kelly continues to comb through the transcripts coming out of the NY criminal trial being waged against Donald Trump - and has found a major piece of information which liberal news networks are conveniently omitting from their own coverage.





Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.



