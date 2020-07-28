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Suspending the American Constitution - Louis Giuffrida FEMA - Oliver North
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66 views • July 28, 2020
Suspending the American Constitution - Louis Giuffrida FEMA - Oliver North
Oliver North questioned over plans to suspend American Constitution by Jack Brooks. Notice how angry Oliver
North looks at about 10 seconds into it when he...
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7nJrdiqpaQ
Oliver North questioned over plans to suspend American Constitution by Jack Brooks. Notice how angry Oliver
North looks at about 10 seconds into it when he...
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7nJrdiqpaQ
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