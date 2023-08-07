08/02/2023 Aila on ‘Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner’: A lot of actions that need to be made in order for us to win the battle against the CCP. We need to let more people understand the difference between China, Chinese people, and the CCP. Increasing our awareness of the CCP's crimes, supporting Taiwan, and urging the US government to take stronger actions against the CCP. The ultimate objective is to ensure the safety of the US, free the Chinese people, and strengthen ties between Chinese people and the United States.





08/02/2023 小飞象做客《战场前线：与达斯汀·福克纳战斗在前线》节目：为了在对抗中共的战斗中取得胜利，我们需要采取许多行动。我们需要让更多人理解中国、中国人民和中共之间的区别。增加我们对中共犯罪行为的认识，支持台湾，并敦促美国政府对中共采取更强硬的行动。我们的最终目标是确保美国的安全，解放中国人民，并加强中国人民与美国之间的纽带。