Will a Full-Blown Global Economic Collapse Strike in 2023?

It's important to know something up front. I have NOT been a "Chicken Little" who was screaming about economic collapse for years. I didn't panic for Y2K. I didn't panic during the economic downturn of 2008-2009. I didn't freak out over Obamacare, at least not from an economic perspective. I believed that we could recover from the 2020 lockdowns. But by mid-2021 I finally started getting truly concerned and throughout 2022 I've been monitoring the nation's economy very closely.

Now, I'm ringing the alarm bells because the threat of full-blown global economic collapse is real as we go into 2023.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered several stories that highlight the dangerous trends we're seeing. Unfortunately, the Biden-Harris regime seems bent on making things even worse and the new Republican majority in the House doesn't seem willing or able to do much to stop it.

