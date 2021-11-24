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Las mentiras de los politicos y las inoculaciones experimentales
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3 views • November 24, 2021
En este video podeis apreciar como os mienten una y otra vez siguiendo un guion todos, desde Biden a Fuci, prometian que con una sola dosis estarian protegidos y ya no necesitarian no mascarilla y despues avisa a los inoculados de que los no vacunados somos el peligro, y que necesitaran mas dosis
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