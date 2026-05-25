Convenience as a Trap and Underestimated Data Collection, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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Convenience is the new currency—and your data is the price. Every tap, search, location ping, and voice command feeds systems that know more about you than you realize. The easier tech becomes, the less control people keep. Are we trading freedom for frictionless living without noticing?
#Privacy #Surveillance #BigTech #DigitalFreedom #AI #DataCollection #Smartphones #CyberSecurity
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