Israel Resumed Attacks On Syria

Israel resumed its attacks on Syria by targeting several military positions on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus, after a pause that lasted for well over a month.

The attack took place late on October 21. Four F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force launched the attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The fighter jets fired four cruise missiles and eight guided bombs in total.

Syrian air defenses intercepted two cruise missiles and four guided bombs. Still, a Chinese-made YLC-6M medium to low-altitude surveillance radar of the Syrian military was destroyed and the runway of al-Dimas airport was hit. There were no casualties, however.

This was the first Israeli attack to target Syria since September 17, when the Damascus international Airport and several positions in the southern outskirts of the capital, including an alleged office of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were hit.

On October 22, less than 24 hours after the Israeli attack, a series of explosions rocked the U.S.-led coalition Green Village base in the al-Omar oil fields in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Some sources reported that a salvo of rockets hit the base. However, others said that the base was attacked by an unidentified drone. The alleged attack was seen by many observers as a response by Iranian-backed forces in Syria to the Israeli attack on Damascus.

Last August, Iranian-backed forces responded to Israeli attacks on Syria by targeting U.S. bases in the country’s northeastern and southeastern regions.

The U.S.-led coalition didn’t comment on the alleged attack. However, it did announce on October 23 that its forces in Deir Ezzor had conducted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operational rehearsal. The live-fire rehearsal was likely meant as a warning to Iranian-backed forces.

On the same day, Israeli defense officials told The Jerusalem Post that Israeli military attacks had destroyed about 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria. The officials claimed that Iran can no more transfer weapons to Syria, manufacture weapons on the country’s soil, or establish bases there with the same ease as before.

The officials also said that the pause in attacks on Syria was a result of an Iranian decision to suspend the smuggling of weapons to Syria, in order to try and find a new route to trick the Israeli military.

The last strikes on Damascus, the U.S.-led coalition’s indirect warning and the statements of the Israeli officials all indicate that Israel will not end its attacks on Syria any time soon. In fact, Tel Aviv may be planning to further escalate its attacks on the war-torn country under the pretext of fighting Iran’s growing influence in the region.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT