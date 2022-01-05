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VAXXED: From Cover Up to Catastrophe
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145 views • January 05, 2022
VAXXED: From Cover Up to Catastrophe is a must-see documentary. This is an hour and a half eye-opener that should be shared far and wide, alleging that the CDC, the agency charged with protecting the health of Americans, destroyed data on their 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Directed by Andrew Wakefield. Written by Andrew Wakefield and Del Bigtree.
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