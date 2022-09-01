How To Get Off Statins - Why the cholesterol calculations are NOT accurate. Dr. William Davis, UnDoctored.com

Find and work with a specialist that EMPOWERS you.



"Getting off a statin drug is actually quite easy and straightforward - but likely not among your doctor's interests. The greatest tragedy with statin drugs is that they take attention away from the factors that really cause heart disease." ~ www.UnDoctored.com

"The truth is that you have enormous control over risk for heart disease, but it does not come from a statin drug, does not come from "reducing cholesterol," and rarely comes from doctors who are educated by Big Pharma." ~ www.UnDoctored.com

Find and work with a specialist who EMPOWERS you.

Dr. William R. Davis has 25 years of experience specializing in Interventional Cardiology and Preventive Cardiology in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. His cardiac experience includes cardiac catheterizations, stents and angioplasty. He graduated from the St Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Davis is the New York Times best-selling author of SuperGut, Wheat Belly (2011) and more.

More at www.EnergyMe333.com Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.