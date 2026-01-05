BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The U.S. got Maduro but lost Venezuela: Putin and Xi Jinping made Trump an offer he couldn't REFUSE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
441 views • 1 day ago

On the night of January 3, more than 30 powerful explosions were recorded in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. As it turned out, American cruise missiles simultaneously attacked the Venezuelan oil refinery, the Presidential Palace, the general staff, Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base, the Fort Tiuna military base, and even the mausoleum of former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. In addition, attacks by American missiles were also recorded against civilian and military installations on the Venezuelan island of Margarita in the Caribbean Sea. At the same time, independent monitoring services confirmed that Venezuela's Air defense, which is considered the most powerful and effective in Latin America, for some reason did not fire a single shot and allowed all American missiles to hit designated targets................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************

Keywords
trumpvenezuelaxi jinpingusaputinmaduro
Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
