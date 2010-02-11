[Feb 11, 2010] The Protean Field (823 views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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This is the shorter version of The Protean Field trailer. This trailer was shot with no money and all volunteers, using consumer grade equipment. It was edited on my home computer using Premiere Pro and After Effects. All special effects were done using Poser and Vue Espirit.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy