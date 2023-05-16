Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moment of the Destruction of the Warehouse of the BC of the AF of Ukraine - in the Kherson region
184 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

The moment of the destruction of the warehouse of the BC of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region

The footage was taken on the right bank. It is reported about the destruction of rockets for the Alder MLRS, for 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, shells for firing from 122 mm D-30 howitzers, mines for mortars, as well as ammunition for NATO artillery systems.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket