After the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russia should stop "any trade relations with Ukraine, including pumping gas," as well as cut off from the sea, Alexei Zhuravlev, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee of the State Duma.
The grain deal was cancelled by Putin this morning, Cynthia More about the great deal.⚡️Grain prices after the Kremlin's statements about stopping the "grain deal" went up. On the exchanges, futures for wheat rose by 3-4, as high as 5%.
A profitable alternative to a grain deal could be separate agreements between Russia and Turkey (without Ukraine) on a grain hub for the supply of food and fertilizers to African states.
Update: I saw a video, presumably, one of the jet skis found very damaged near the Crimean bridge, which, in an unmanned version, was used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack. The video was too short to post, only 5 seconds.
