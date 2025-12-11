Are Your Religious Leaders Operating With An Antichrist Spirit? How Can You Tell?

Church and State is how the devil got Jesus to be crucified. This ensures the true worshippers living by faith in Jesus are killed off. And no one will care, which is Bible prophecy.

Isaiah 57:1

King James Version Bible

57 The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.









https://rumble.com/v72vrd2-are-your-religious-leaders-operating-with-an-antichrist-spirit-how-can-you-.html

