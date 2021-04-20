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HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHOUT TO A MAN BEYOND TIME
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102 views • April 20, 2021
Mirrored From the Magnificent Chris Switzer (The Freedom Ministry) ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGMuYR3tkDvf/
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"Gentlemen, never forget this, your names will long be forgotten even before your bodies have rotted away in the earth. But the name Adolf Hitler will still be a light in the darkness. You cannot murder him by drowning his memory in your sick-buckets and you cannot strangle him with your filthy, ink-stained fingers.
“His name exists forever in hundreds of thousands of souls. You are far too insignificant to even touch him. He loved Germany. He fretted over Germany. When he fought for honour and respect he fought for German honour, for respect for Germany, and when there was nothing left, he gave his life for Germany." ~ Paula Hitler
Subscribe To Chris Switzer: Install Opera Browser - Settings - Advanced - Features - Enable VPN
"Gentlemen, never forget this, your names will long be forgotten even before your bodies have rotted away in the earth. But the name Adolf Hitler will still be a light in the darkness. You cannot murder him by drowning his memory in your sick-buckets and you cannot strangle him with your filthy, ink-stained fingers.
“His name exists forever in hundreds of thousands of souls. You are far too insignificant to even touch him. He loved Germany. He fretted over Germany. When he fought for honour and respect he fought for German honour, for respect for Germany, and when there was nothing left, he gave his life for Germany." ~ Paula Hitler
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