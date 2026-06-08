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🚨 A new wave of launches from Iran - targeting the area of Itamar & have also struck near occupied Jerusalem
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨 A new wave of launches from Iran — reports

The strikes are targeting the area of Itamar and have also struck near Jerusalem.

More:  Israel violated the ceasefire and Trump's directive, and Beirut was attacked.

Adding:

Trump said "enough"📝
but no one stopped

Despite yesterday's statements by Donald Trump that the war "will end soon" and, in general, Israel's leadership has no need to respond, by morning it became clear that this was far from the case. During the night, Israelis delivered a limited, as Axios reports, strike on Iran's territory.

➡In total, according to preliminary data, there were approximately 20 strikes on various targets. Explosions thundered in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, Karaj and Kermanshah. The strike also hit the Mehrabad airport area, air defense positions in Kahrizak, a UAV assembly warehouse in Najafabad, a ballistic missile site in Tabriz, as well as facilities in the Islamabad-e Gharb area. There are also reports of a strike on Kharg Island. Additionally, an Israeli official confirmed a strike on a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in the south of the country.

The destruction of air defense positions is quite telling and suggests that further strikes are also being planned.

➡At the same time, Israeli aviation, according to available data, did not enter Iranian airspace — the launches were carried out from Iraqi airspace and over the Mediterranean Sea using air-launched ballistic missiles.

➡The first response came not from Iran at all, but, surprisingly, from the Houthis. The Yemenis first launched a ballistic missile toward Israel, and then attacked the Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia.

How bright the Saudi response will be and whether this will mean Yemen's involvement in direct confrontation remains unclear. However, this is the factor that distinguishes the current escalation from the previous one.

🖍As for the Iranian side, their response, as usual, turned out to be quite limited and amounted to several waves of launches, which were mostly intercepted at distant approaches. True, there were reports of an impact in the Itamar area near Jerusalem.

📌For now, no one is planning to stop, and everything comes down to the reaction of the USA and regional allies. If the Iranians continue attacks together with the Yemenis, naturally the Persian Gulf countries will gradually get involved as well.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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