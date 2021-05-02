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No charges filed as prosecutors close the investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt
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40 views • May 02, 2021
Federal prosecutors closed the investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt with no charges filed Wednesday, and without ever naming the U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot her during the Jan. 6 insurrection, prompting criticism and comparisons to the relative transparency with which authorities are handling the shooting of Daunte Wright—a difference that comes down to the unique structure of the U.S. Capitol Police force.
The withholding of the officer’s identity has been criticized by Babbitt’s brother, Roger Witthoeft, who said “that decision shouldn’t be made behind the scenes.” Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, who hosts the most-watched show on Fox News, ran a segment Wednesday night accusing authorities and the media of treating Babbitt’s death differently because of her political views. “You can’t just shoot people without warning because they’re in the wrong place. That’s not allowed,” Carlson said. "Except now, apparently, it is allowed. When did these rules change? And, once again, who exactly shot Ashli Babbitt?”

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/04/15/why-we-know-the-officer-who-killed-daunte-wright-but-not-ashli-babbitt/?sh=db192533ebce
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