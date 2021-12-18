JUDGMENT HAS BEGUN!

This is the email sent to me from sister Lisa...You can now find Sabbath Seekers here..please sub and share with all you know as I cannot post on You tube and cannot let others know. I received 3 strikes in one night on the 12.16.21. 2 weeks suspension and the risk of channel being deleted at any time from you tube. Please be aware this is happening to many others as well. Make sure you have your contacts in order and a plan in place so that others can find you as well.Also I have updated a blog onSabbathSeekers.comUpdate: 12.17.21 I can no longer post on Rumble Videos or live streams as well as you tube so please find me at links below. I will update my blog and bitChute sabbath seekers channel as we go.These are my contacts:Sabbathseekers.comI love you all and pray we can still be connected for a time as the Lord leads and allows..Remember in the battle to stand and that satan would have no power over you unless God gave it to him.Stand in the full armor of Jesus Christ. We overcome by the word of our testimony and love our lives not unto death..by the blood of the lamb..Feed them, Love them and share the gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone the Lord puts in your path..now is the time like no other..Thank you for sharing and Lord bless you all in the Mighty name of JesusWhen the Lord gives us the go ahead to move forward we will..apparently the storms are not over and we need to have His blessing before proceeding. If and when the Lord confirms with us all that we can go in the areas needing help, I am keeping a list of the people that have said they will be boots on the ground in and around the areas of Kentucky. Please let me know how or if you want to help when the time comes..again thank you for sharing and letting others know what is happening and how to find each other when these things take place..Love in Christ Jesus Always,LisaSabbath Seekers"Love your neighbor as yourself" Mark 12:31Also please watch this Testimony of someone who had taken the kill shot and repented and now they are following the Lord closer than ever. Hallelujah!