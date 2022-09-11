Ukrainian Troops Regain Control of Some Key Frontline Near Kharkiv

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jvo5606
09/10/2022 Reuters: Ukrainian forces have broken through a portion of the Russian frontline near Kharkiv, which could mark a major turning point in the war. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the troops had “liberated dozens of settlements and reclaimed more than 1000 square kilometers in the eastern Kharkiv and southern Kherson regions. ”