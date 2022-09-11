Ukrainian Troops Regain Control of Some Key Frontline Near Kharkiv

https://gnews.org/post/p1jvo5606
09/10/2022 Reuters: Ukrainian forces have broken through a portion of the Russian frontline near Kharkiv, which could mark a major turning point in the war. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the troops had “liberated dozens of settlements and reclaimed more than 1000 square kilometers in the eastern Kharkiv and southern Kherson regions. ”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.