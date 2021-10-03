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Covid 1918-Covid 2019: what the WEF planned for us
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70 views • October 03, 2021
Piazza Libertà is an Italian show streamed on channel 83 in the North. Today they have in studio writer Sonia Savioli who talks about her last book titled 'Il giallo del coronavirus ' - Una pandemia nella società del controllo '.
Language: Italian
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Language: Italian
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