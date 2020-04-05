Ohio dairy farmers are having to dump their milk while Stores Limit Purchase!?

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is asking the public to report area grocery stores that are setting a purchasing limit on milk.



There was a surge of people flocking to grocery stores when the COVID-19 pandemic began, causing some dairy cases to be low. This prompted many grocery stores to set a limit on the number of gallons of milk customers could purchase.

That left many to question: Is there a shortage of milk now? Ohio dairy farmers say no.



Farmers in the state told the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation that they have more than enough milk to supply grocery stores.



According to the foundation, dairy farmers across Ohio are having to dump their milk because the milk supply is getting to be too much for the processors. Hartschuh Dairy Farm located in Crawford County, Ohio, posted a video on Facebook Friday showing workers dumping some of their supply of milk.