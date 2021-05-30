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Jim Traficant - Israel has a stranglehold on Congress [Chinese subtitle] 前眾議員塔福肯：以色列（錫安主義者）控制著美國政府、國會、媒體、商界
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21 views • May 30, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Jim Traficant - Israel has a stranglehold on Congress〉，頻道「If Americans Knew」，2021年1月30日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fru4XGrkKj0
原影片出處：〈Jim Traficant - Israel has a stranglehold on Congress〉，頻道「If Americans Knew」，2021年1月30日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fru4XGrkKj0
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