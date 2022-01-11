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Card of the Day for Tuesday, January 11, 2022
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20 views • January 11, 2022
I'm one day late after having further computer issues, but today we get 2 cards. I am using my Angel Oracle deck to do a quick reading for insight on the coming week. Thanks for tuning in and for hanging in with me as I get my computer situation smoothed out.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or customized meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or customized meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
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