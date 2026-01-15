JEWS EXPOSED BURNING DOWN ARGENTINA 🔥 [EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT]

Reports say the grenade found in Patagonia that caused widespread fires is an M26 IM, manufactured in Israel and used by the Israeli military.





Two Israelis were arrested for setting the fires.





https://x.com/alardah91/status/2009812584040689975





Argentine affected by the Patagonia fires interviewed by local news:





"They burned our paradise. They ruined everything. They're trying to sell Patagonia to the Jews. The place is crawling with Israelis. They're buying up the land. No one does anything."





Source: https://x.com/upholdreality/status/2010173728743883262