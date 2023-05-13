The Nazi Streets of Ukraine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda at:-
https://youtu.be/wU_UpfgcowY
12 May 2023The West-backed Kiev Putsch Regime in Ukraine has accelerated a total program of societal De-Russification and Pro-Banderization, erasing the countries past of brotherhood with Russia and manufacturing a Ukrainian nation that glorifies WW2-era Nazi Collaborators, Banderite Fascists and Holocaust Perpetrators in its place. The recent Kyiv City Council directive to rename a street after the fascist and rabidly anti-semite editor of the Nazi propaganda newspaper "Volyn", Ulas Samchuk, is just the latest obscene example of this,
- The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda
The full transcript with huperlinked sources & citations is available in article form on my substack:
https://marksleboda.substack.com/p/the-nazi-streets-of-ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.