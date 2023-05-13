The Nazi Streets of Ukraine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda at:-

https://youtu.be/wU_UpfgcowY



12 May 2023The West-backed Kiev Putsch Regime in Ukraine has accelerated a total program of societal De-Russification and Pro-Banderization, erasing the countries past of brotherhood with Russia and manufacturing a Ukrainian nation that glorifies WW2-era Nazi Collaborators, Banderite Fascists and Holocaust Perpetrators in its place. The recent Kyiv City Council directive to rename a street after the fascist and rabidly anti-semite editor of the Nazi propaganda newspaper "Volyn", Ulas Samchuk, is just the latest obscene example of this,

- The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda





The full transcript with huperlinked sources & citations is available in article form on my substack:

https://marksleboda.substack.com/p/the-nazi-streets-of-ukraine