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WORLD WAR 3 (Battle of Vancouver)
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27 views • December 04, 2019
WW3 has reached North America. Most of West Coast America lies in Hegemony hands, except one, Vancouver. Millions of refugees find themselves isolated, starving and surrounded by the enemy who are determined to take Vancouver from the Allies.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9KE_PCiEntm4cyvllcAVw
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9KE_PCiEntm4cyvllcAVw
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.
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