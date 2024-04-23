TheWarAgainstYou





April 23, 2024





Corruption is Legal in America. Princeton Study Shows Extreme Level of Bribery & Corruption

Politicians Do Not Give One Damn About What Voters Want. They Only Care of Voters Will Vote For Them in Their Next Election. The Truth Does Not Matter, it is an Obstacle that Must Be Overcome. What Does Matter is What the Public Thinks. Politicians Will Not Work Hard to Fight What the People Want. But they will Work Their Ass Off to Trick, Deceive or Manipulate the Public. Especially When they are Running for Reelection.

Posted April 16th, 2024

Represent.us

Does government represent us? Short Answer: No! Should states secede? Yes!

