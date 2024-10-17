How To See the Marks of Iniquity and Sin revealed to Job 13:23 - With your iOS Phone

The First Public Biometric Application-BioMarx + Creature Capture - 2 in 1 Application.

BioMarx can be used on any digital photograph and is for personal evaluation in the privacy of your home Use BioMarx to take a selfie photograph, and use the adjustable sliders,to reveal if your flesh is marked.

The instructions for the marks of darkness includes, photographic examples that can be compared with the results of your selfie photograph.

The Marks of Light video included in the instructions demonstrates best practices techniques to demonstrate how the Marks of the Flesh are revealed with BioMarx + Creature Capture 2 in 1 Application.

The Solution is in Scripture that will address all concerns of the photographic evidence that confirms they are marked and hows it can be addressed by the Solution that is written.

Creature Capture for photographing Creatures hiding in plain sight.

Creature Capture includes instruction on how to photograph the hidden and unseen.

Registered purchasers BONUS: Free Download - The Guide Course #2 Instruction on how to photograph Creatures in the Atmosphere; including resources for photographs of the heavenly realms. November 15, 2024.

Use Creature Capture to photograph a parallel world of energy/frequency beings that are hiding in plain sight.

Registered Users are eligible for the Creature Hunt and can submit their Creature Capture photographs to the Creature Encyclopedia.for review and consideration.

The BioMarx + Creature Capture 2 in 1 Application is the result of the research in Job's lamentations; Job 13:23 How many are mine iniquities and sins? make me to know my transgression and my sin.

Fulfilling the prophecy of revealing all things hidden, the BioMarx + Creature Capture 2 in 1 Application is designed to fulfill that and releasing it to the public so anyone can participate in prophecy by demonstrating how Job was allowed to see his iniquities and sins.

BioMarx can be used on any digital photograph and is for personal evaluation in the privacy of your home.

Use BioMarx to take a selfie photograph, and use of the adjustable sliders will reveal if your flesh is marked.

The instructions for the marks of darkness includes, photographic examples that can be compared with the results of your selfie photograph.

The Solution is in Scripture. Creature Capture for photographing Creatures hiding in plain sight.

Use Creature Capture to photograph a parallel world of energy/frequency beings that are hiding in plain sight.

Registered Users are eligible for the Creature Hunt and can submit their Creature Capture photographs to the Creature Encyclopedia.for review and consideration.