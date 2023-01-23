https://gettr.com/post/p23tqofacf5 2023.01.03 In the future a legit cryptocurrency must be able to trade through an exchange platform, this exchange must be overseen by an independent third party which has no financial ties or interest with this exchange , the contract between the exchange and the third party must be transparent to the customers. This is the only way to guarantee the exchange platform to be trustworthy.

未来的数字货币，任何一个交易所，任何一个货币，所有客户的资金必须是在独立的第三方签署了监管合同。授予各国家政府的金融、证券和司法部门的监管。监管的独立第三方的合同是透明的，展示给客户的。