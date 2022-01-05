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Dr. Robert Malone On Joe Rogan Interview Censorship, Twitter Ban:'You Can't Suppress Information'
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51 views • January 05, 2022
MIRRORED from - https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-robert-malone-joe-rogan-covid-ingraham-twitter-ban-youtube-censorship
mRNA vaccine platform inventor Dr. Robert Malone has been silenced by Big Tech for his take on COVID-19 and the doctor argued on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that it’s just another media miscalculation.
"What the media doesn’t understand is that you can’t suppress information," he said. "It’ll find a way to be free."
mRNA vaccine platform inventor Dr. Robert Malone has been silenced by Big Tech for his take on COVID-19 and the doctor argued on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that it’s just another media miscalculation.
"What the media doesn’t understand is that you can’t suppress information," he said. "It’ll find a way to be free."
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