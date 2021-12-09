Kyle Rittenhouse wants to ‘sit down’ with Biden over ‘white supremacist’ claim | New York Post

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The 18-year-old cleared Kenosha gunman was asked by conservative commentator Glenn Beck in a nearly hour-long interview if the commander-in-chief had ever called him “to apologize.”
“He hasn’t,” Rittenhouse told Beck in his show on The Blaze.
“I would like to sit down with the president and have a conversation with him and tell him the facts of what happened,” insisted the teen.
Biden had used a photo of Rittenhouse brandishing the AR-15 he used to defend himself at Wisconsin Black Lives Matter riots in August last year in a presidential campaign push the following month.
“There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” he wrote, referring to rival Donald Trump.
#KyleRittenhouse #JoeBiden #KenoshaShooting