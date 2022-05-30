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Ukrainian army and volunteers gather Russian dead from Kharkiv rubble
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31 views • May 30, 2022
France 24 English.
Digging among the rubble of destroyed buildings, Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers are engaged in a gruesome task: gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers. So far they have collected around 60 bodies in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have retreated in recent weeks, stacking them in a refrigerated rail carriage. It is hoped that the bodies may be exchanged for Ukrainian war prisoners.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IcQwSFmUXk
Digging among the rubble of destroyed buildings, Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers are engaged in a gruesome task: gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers. So far they have collected around 60 bodies in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have retreated in recent weeks, stacking them in a refrigerated rail carriage. It is hoped that the bodies may be exchanged for Ukrainian war prisoners.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IcQwSFmUXk
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