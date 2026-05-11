Iran ambushed US convoy sneaking through Hormuz - Iranian TV

Iran ambushed US convoy sneaking through Hormuz – Iranian expert

Even though the US vessels turned off their AIS to spoof their identities, Iran’s forces spotted them, says an Iranian expert.



Iran sent out a warning that was ignored, and afterward struck four vessels, he says.



The remaining American ships were forced to turn their radios on, admit their mistake, and retreat.



💬 “And they were given a way to return to where they came from.”

Adding, about WAPO article:

Trump's landscaping ideas are once again taken to court



The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an education and advocacy organization, filed its lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The group is seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to stop the Interior Department’s work, citing a provision of the National Historic Preservation Act that mandates reviews when changing historic properties.



Charles A. Birnbaum, who heads the Cultural Landscape Foundation, called the blue tint “more appropriate to a resort or theme park” and in an interview said his organization’s lawsuit was propelled by deeper questions about aesthetics, federal law and the intent of Washington’s memorials.



“This is about process more than anything else,” Birnbaum said, raising concerns about the potential consequences of allowing presidents to unilaterally change the city’s monuments and landscape.

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