How can this possibly be real
Neroke-5
Published 13 hours ago

Mirrored Content  

Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be spending millions of taxpayer dollars on “gender-inclusive demining” in Ukraine. Now what exactly is “gender-inclusive demining?” Nobody seems to know. But, Trudeau has somehow managed to inject gender ideology into the Ukraine war. 

Deploy the transgender deminers! 

Canada’s latest announcement is on top of the $13 billion Trudeau has given to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Trudeau is spending money we don’t actually have and is expecting Canadians to accept this without telling us what Canada’s objective is. 

Instead, he simply repeats the line, “Canada will be there with whatever it takes for as long as it takes.” What exactly does that mean? How has Canada benefited from providing Ukraine with billions of military aid? How long will this war continue?

justin trudeaucanadaukraineforeign aidzelensky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

