© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Een oproep aan de legerleiding
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • September 29, 2021
Het Nederlandse Volk roept de legerleiding op hen te beschermen. Uniek in de geschiedenis van dit land.
The Dutch people call on the army leadership to protect them. Unique in the history of this country.
The Dutch people call on the army leadership to protect them. Unique in the history of this country.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.