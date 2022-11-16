Hong Kong's Financial Collapse Will Accelerate The World Financial Crisis

https://gnews.org/articles/521353
Summary：On November 13th during a live broadcast, Miles Guo stated that the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has completely destroyed the democratic and financial systems of Hong Kong, and turned Hong Kong, which was once the financial center of the world, into a hollowed subsidiary of Communist China both in economy and human hearts.
