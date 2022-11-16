Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hong Kong's Financial Collapse Will Accelerate The World Financial Crisis
39 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 13 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/521353

Summary：On November 13th during a live broadcast, Miles Guo stated that the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has completely destroyed the democratic and financial systems of Hong Kong, and turned Hong Kong, which was once the financial center of the world, into a hollowed subsidiary of Communist China both in economy and human hearts.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket