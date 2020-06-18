© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLM Attacks Atlanta Fire Fighters
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • June 18, 2020
Do you want to get really pissed off?
These are Black Lives Matter protestors trashing and attacking fire fighters in Atlanta. These fire fighters are not there to police anyone or anything. Only to treat the wounded and fight🔥
These are Black Lives Matter protestors trashing and attacking fire fighters in Atlanta. These fire fighters are not there to police anyone or anything. Only to treat the wounded and fight🔥
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.